Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Front Panel, Screen Cover Leak

A video depicting what’s said to be the front panel and screen cover for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked online on Thursday, having originally appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo. The supposed component and accessory were sighted in a 25-second video that can be seen beneath this writing, providing several hints about the design of Samsung’s upcoming phablet. According to the latest leak, the Galaxy Note 8 will succeed the almost bezel-less design language that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) introduced with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with the smartphone also boasting a somewhat larger Infinity Display featuring an unconventional aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The top-left corner of its front panel will house a single-sensor secondary camera setup and its bottom bezel won’t sport any Samsung branding, the latest leak suggests.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be powered by either the Snapdragon 835 of Snapdragon 836 in the United States, with the latter being a rumored revision of Qualcomm’s latest high-end system-on-chip (SoC). The international model should still ship with Samsung’s own Exynos 8895, and both models are said to feature 6GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS memory that should be expandable by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy Note 8 is thought to feature a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a QHD+ resolution, in addition to running Android 7.1.1 Nougat and Samsung’s in-house user interface out of the box. The device is also expected to boast a dual camera setup comprising two vertically arranged sensors and a dual LED, dual tone flash unit on its rear panel, recent leaks suggested.

While the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer was originally expected to announce the Galaxy Note 8 as early as mid-August, some industry insiders later said that the company opted to delay the announcement until IFA Berlin 2017 that’s scheduled to start on September 1. However, with Samsung reportedly looking to beat the iPhone 8 series to the market, the Galaxy Note 8 is likely to be available for purchase by the end of September even if the company doesn’t announce it until late summer. More details on the highly anticipated handset should be available in the coming weeks.