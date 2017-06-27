[UPDATED] Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Leaks In A Video With A Camera Bump

The Galaxy Note 8 will launch in either August or September, and the device has just leaked in a new video. If you take a look at the embedded video down below, you’ll be able to see the device from pretty much every angle. Now, this design is somewhat different than the one we’ve seen yesterday, as it comes with a horizontal dual camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner which is placed next to those two cameras, not below them.

Now, as you can see, the dual camera setup protrudes on the back quite a bit, along with a dual camera setup, and an LED flash. The device is made out of metal and glass, and both its front and back sides are curved. This design actually differs from the design of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, and even though this design is possible, chances are that the Galaxy Note 8 will look somewhat different, the design that leaked yesterday seems a bit more probable, as it resembles the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus a bit more and the cameras don’t protrude as much, plus the location of the fingerprint scanner makes more sense. In any case, the device that leaked today also packs in a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, and the phone’s S Pen stylus can also be found on the very bottom of the device. The power / lock key is placed on the right, while you will find a volume up, volume down and Bixby buttons on the left.

The source says that the Galaxy Note 8 may measure 162.4 x 62.4 x 8.4mm, though if you include the camera bump, its thickness rises to 9.5mm. This means that it will be taller and narrower than the Galaxy S8 Plus, a nd that does not make all that much sense at all, considering that the difference would be significant, as the Galaxy S8 Plus is 159.5mm tall and 73.4mm wide. We cannot know which design is more accurate, but the Galaxy Note 8 will probably ship with either the Exynos 8895 or the Snapdragon 835 on the inside, depending on where you buy the phone. It is worth noting that the Snapdragon 836 was also mentioned recently, in a rumor, stating that the Galaxy Note 8 might be fueled by the processor, as Qualcomm is expected to introduce it in the near future. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the Galaxy Note 8, and the device will probably pack in 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

UPDATE: It seems like the device’s width will be 74.5mm after all, according to 91Mobiles, and that makes way more sense.