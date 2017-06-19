Alcatel 5011A Certified By FCC Ahead Of Launch In US, Canada

An Alcatel-branded device bearing the model number 5011A has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this month, as evidenced by a set of testing documentation published by the agency on Monday. While the handset resembles those from the Alcatel Idol lineup, its model number indicates that it’s part of a different series and will likely compete in the entry-level market segment, possibly marketed as the Alcatel A3 or Alcatel A3 XL. The 5011A was made by TCL Communication, a Huizhou, China-based consumer electronics firm that holds the rights to manufacture and sell Alcatel-branded products. According to the documents published by the FCC, the smartphone is powered by a 2,550mAh removable battery and features a fingerprint scanner mounted on its rear plate, situated immediately below a single-lens 13-megapixel camera setup and a regular LED flash.

The bottom side of the handset houses a microUSB port, while its top features a 3.5mm audio jack, as evidenced by the real-life images in the gallery beneath this writing. The handset is said to feature 16GB of internal flash memory that TCL previously said will be expandable by up to 32GB via a microSD card slot, though no such tray is seen on the newly certified device, indicating that the feature was either scrapped or this isn’t the Alcatel A3/A3 XL. The phone also lacks a physical Home button and instead sports on-screen keys, in addition to boasting a 5-megapixel front camera module that’s also accompanied by an LED flash unit. The Alcatel A3 lineup was originally announced at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year, with TCL saying that its new smartphones are powered by 1.5GB of RAM and the quad-core MediaTek MT6737V system-on-chip (SoC) that’s said to be relatively conservative in terms of battery consumption.

According to a troubleshooting manual submitted to the FCC by the Chinese company, the Alcatel 5011A will be released in both the United States and Canada at some point in the future. It’s currently unclear whether more variants of the handset will eventually make their way to those two markets but additional details on the device will likely follow later this year.