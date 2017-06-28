adidas’ ALL DAY Fitness App Launches on Google Play

adidas had announced its ALL DAY Fitness app earlier this year and stated that it would be available in the summer. Today, it launched on the Google Play Store, although it’s still not officially released. It’s still under “unreleased” in Google Play, which means it is out of the limited beta that was announced with it in March, but not quite a stable release. Anyone with a compatible device can download and install it, just beware that you may run into some issues with bugs and such.

According to adidas’ website, the new ALL DAY fitness app will serve up “insights and challenges to inspire better movement, mindset, rest and nutrition for all around fitness.” It includes workout routines, yoga routines and nutrition plans. So if you’ve been looking to get fit and drop some weight, or even just start eating healthy, this is the app to do it. Without having to pay a trainer to help you out. The app is free on the Google Play Store, which is a good price. When it comes to ending the day, ALL DAY does have curated playlists that help you fall asleep faster and get a better night sleep. And that’s certainly something that we could all benefit from these days. There are videos included in the app to help you out with different routines, it’s an all around fitness app that’s great for those that are active, or even inactive and want to be active.

adidas ALL DAY is available in the Google Play Store right now. It works with any Android device running on Android 4.4 KitKat and above. Additionally, it is also available on the Apple App Store for those with iOS devices too. The app is unreleased right now, but everyone can download it. Just remember that you may run into some bugs and such. And of course, if you do run into some bugs, be sure to report them to adidas so that the bugs can be fixed in a future update. It’ll make the experience better for everyone. Just hit up the Google Play link below to download it.