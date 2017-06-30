Ad Posters For Galaxy Note Fan Edition Appear In South Korea

Ad posters for the Galaxy Note Fan Edition are appearing in South Korea already prior to its rumored July 7th launch date in the country. Initially reported to be called the Galaxy Note 7 Fandom Edition, according to the posters which look to have been put up in the window of a South Korean wireless carrier retail store, the device will officially be called the Galaxy Note Fan Edition. More to the point, if wireless carriers in South Korea are already putting up posters for the device it would seem that a launch of the phone is indeed just around the corner.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note Fan Edition is the company’s relaunch of the Galaxy Note 7, which is 2016’s Fall flagship and the most recent smartphone in the Galaxy Note lineup. As a recap for those who may be unfamiliar, the Galaxy Note 7 was pulled from the market due to problems with the battery that were causing them to overheat, catch fire, and explode in some cases. With the Galaxy Note Fan Edition Samsung is looking to put those issues behind them even more so than it already has, though the device may not make it beyond South Korea as Samsung has stated before that it would not be selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices in the U.S.

The Galaxy Note Fan Edition is said to come with completely different components on the inside than what was found in the original Galaxy Note 7 models, and it looks to have recently surfaced on GFXBench coming with an Exynos 8890 processor paired with a Mali-T880 MP12 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage that supports expandable storage up to 256GB. The Galaxy Note Fan Edition could also come with a new 3,200mAh battery, as well as 12-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chat. Judging by the image the design of the body has stayed the same and it looks like Samsung has chosen to offer the Galaxy Note Fan Edition in the Blue Coral color option that it was previously offering when the Galaxy Note 7 launched last Fall. While the appearance of these posters is not a confirmation that it will be launching in South Korea on July 7th, that seems to be the case, but it’s still unclear what the price may be for consumers.