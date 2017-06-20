AccuWeather Update Adds 7-Day Allergy Indices

The latest AccuWeather update adds 7-day allergy indices so users can keep up on any useful information regarding allergy for the entire week. If you’re someone who suffers from seasonal allergies for things like dust and pollen then this will be a useful addition. Post update, users will be able to open up the AccuWeather app and view the Now screen to see the varying levels of pollen, dust, dander, grass, tree pollen, mold, and ragweed pollen that are currently in the air, and knowing these levels before you leave the house or the office could mean the difference between going about your day normally or suffering through it because you either forgot your allergy meds or didn’t bring enough with you.

In addition to the new allergy data that can be seen from the Now screen, which is the default screen that the app opens up to, the update also includes a new Dark Theme for the maps that can be accessed within the app, and there have been some bug fixes as well, though AccuWeather doesn’t actually mention what these bug fixes are so things should just feel generally improved when it comes to the performance and user experience.

The new allergy indices all aren’t displayed on the screen at once, rather you’ll be shown one of the types on the new allergy card, and you’ll notice an arrow on the right side that will cycle to the next type, and then an arrow on the left side that will cycle back the other direction. There is also a drop down arrow that’s shown if you want to get more forecast information, and this drop down menu is what shows the weekly forceast for that type of allergen. Lastly, the level of a specific allergen for the current day is labeled as low, medium, or high so you can gauge how to best prepare for the day. This is the latest new feature for AccuWeather that was added in and should already be live for all users. AccuWeather also recently added support for Android TV and the Android Wear 2.0 app was also hit the Play Store back in the middle of February, so you’ll have more than a few places to view AccuWeather’s data. If you don’t already have AccuWeather installed you can grab the app from the button below.