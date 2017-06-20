A Closer Look at the OnePlus 5’s Dual-Cameras

OnePlus is the latest smartphone manufacturer to join the dual-camera camp with the OnePlus 5. The company opted to use dual-cameras like most other companies, and that is by using one camera as your usual camera and then the second one is a telephoto lens. So far, Huawei is the only one that apparently has gone with a black and white sensor and then a separate color sensor. With the OnePlus 5, users will be able to zoom in on objects and get better stabilization than on something like the OnePlus 3 which doesn’t have a dedicated telephoto lens.

Now where the OnePlus 5 was literally just announced, it’s hard to say how good or bad the camera is. However, photo samples that have surfaced already show that the OnePlus 5 has a great camera on the back, OnePlus also announced a few weeks ago that it was working with DxOMark, which is a popular camera testing publication, for creating an incredible camera. And it seems that the two companies were able to achieve just that. Seeing as the camera is the most important part of a smartphone for most people, this was a good move for OnePlus. Since most people don’t carry around dedicated cameras anymore, having a camera on your smartphone that can take great images in virtually any condition is definitely a big deal.

The OnePlus 5 has a 16-megapixel camera and then a 20-megapixel telephoto lens with f/1.7 apertures. And with having dual cameras, you’d expect the OnePlus 5 to do a good job with Bokeh, and it sure does. For those that are unaware, Bokeh is where the background behind the subject is blurred. This is a popular feature that DSLR’s do quite well, and works great for portrait images, as it really makes the subject stand out. The Xiaomi Mi 6 had a portrait mode on the rear cameras as well, which had some great Bokeh, and the OnePlus 5 seems to be matching the results that the Xiaomi Mi 6 had, if not doing it even better. OnePlus has also added a Pro Mode to the OnePlus 5, allowing users to adjust the shutter speed, ISO and much more. So that users are able to get the best picture possible with the dual-camera on the OnePlus 5. The camera on the OnePlus 5 is going to be a great experience for any of the professional photographers out there, and it might be reason enough to purchase the OnePlus 5, even if you don’t know anything else about the smartphone.