6GB RAM Variant Of The HTC U11 Has Arrived To China

The HTC U11 is HTC’s all-new flagship which usually comes with 4GB of RAM, but a 6GB RAM model has just arrived to China. This variant of the device is reportedly coming to only nine countries, and China is one of them. Now, a 6GB RAM model of the HTC U11 is also called the ‘Emperor Edition’ in China it seems, and aside from a bump in the RAM and storage departments (6GB RAM + 128GB of expandable storage), this is the very same handset that was announced by HTC back in May.

Now, those of you who live in China and are interested in picking up this smartphone, it’s worth noting that it is available for pre-order on JD.com as we speak, and it is priced at 4,999 Yuan, which makes it a rather pricey piece of tech. This variant of the device comes in Black, Blue and Silver color variants, or as HTC officially calls them, Brilliant Black, Sapphire Blue and Amazing Silver. It seems like the device will become available for purchase starting on June 18, in case you’re interested in getting it, and are not planning to put in a pre-order. The HTC U11 is one of the most powerful smartphones out there, it is made out of metal and glass, it sports a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and top of the line specs. This handset is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, while it comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery (+Quick Charge 3.0). A 12-megapixel OIS snapper is placed on the back of this handset, and a 16-megapixel shooter can be found on the front side of this smartphone. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’re getting HTC’s Sense UI, of course. The HTC U11 features a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super LCD5 display, and the phone is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance.

It’s worth noting that the HTC U11 (4GB RAM model) is already available for purchase in a number of markets around the world, including the US. This handset is actually currently out of stock in the US, both on HTC’s official website and Amazon, which is quite interesting. In any case, there you have it, the 6GB RAM model is now available in China, so if you’re interested, follow the source link down below.