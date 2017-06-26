32GB Storage Model Of The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Hits GFXBench

Xiaomi had introduced the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 phablet back in May this year in 64GB and 128GB storage variants, and now, a 32GB storage model has surfaced on GFXBench. This variant of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 seems to be identical to the two variants that were introduced back in May, expect for its storage count, of course. This listing basically suggests that the 32GB storage model of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 could be announced in the near future, and chances are Xiaomi will introduce it in China.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is a metal-clad phablet, and a direct successor to the Xiaomi Mi Max which was announced in 2016. This phablet comes with a set of three capacitive keys below the display, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The Mi Max 2 packs in 4GB of RAM and a 5,300mAh non-removable battery, which should be more than enough to power the 6.44-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel which is included on this smartphone. A 12-megapixel snapper can be found on the back of the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, and a 5-megapixel shooter is included on its front side. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Mi Max 2, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Mi Max 2, and it is running at 2.0GHz, while it comes with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The Mi Max 2 also comes with a set of stereo speakers, and a dual SIM card setup (nano SIM + micro SIM).

This handset is currently available in a Gold variant only, though it is possible that Xiaomi might introduce a new color model of this phone once the 32GB model arrives. The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 with 64GB of storage was priced at 1,699 Yuan ($247) when it was announced, while the 128GB storage model cost (and still costs) 1,999 Yuan ($291) in Xiaomi’s homeland. This means that the 32GB storage model will cost less than 1,699 Yuan ($247), it could be priced at 1,399 Yuan ($205), but this is only a guess, based on the price difference between the 64GB and 128GB storage models. Its pricing might be somewhat different, but the phone will definitely cost less than 1,699 Yuan ($247).

