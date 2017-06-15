Over 280,000 People Signed Up For OnePlus 5 Sale Thus Far

The OnePlus 5 will be announced on June 20, and it seems like a ton of people already registered for the OnePlus 5 sale on JD.com (Jingdong Mall). We’ve reported yesterday that the phone is available for registrations on JD.com, and almost 250,000 people registered thus far (at the time of writing this article). This number will probably grow quite a bit in the coming days, as it has been growing intensively in the last 24 hours.

The OnePlus 5 has been leaking like crazy in the last couple of weeks, we’re seeing multiple rumors and leaks pop up on a daily basis, and the company had already confirmed a number of details when it comes to the OnePlus 5. The device will sport a fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while it will also pack in the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. This handset will also ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, and a dual camera setup will be included on its back. The OnePlus 5 will be made out of metal and glass, and it will resemble the OPPO R11 quite a bit. This handset will sport a flat display with a curved glass on top of it, and rumors are saying that the phone will sport 6GB / 8GB of RAM on the inside, it seems like both variants will be available, along with two storage options (64GB and 128GB). Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device, and on top of it, you’ll get OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin.

Having said that, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 5 is also available for pre-order on OppoMart as we speak, and OnePlus is actually sending out Kevlar cases along with the OnePlus 5 event invites. The OnePlus 5 will almost certainly ship with a 5.5-inch panel, and though that tidbit was not confirmed just yet, the OPPO R11 (which sports a 5.5-inch display) managed to fit into the OnePlus 5’s Kevlar case quite comfortably. We do not know how large will its battery be either, but the device will pack at least a 3,000mAh unit on the inside, while the company’s proprietary fast charging (Dash Charge) will also be included in this package. That’s more or less it, for now, new info will probably surface in the near future, so stay tuned for that.

