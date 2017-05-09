iDevices IoT Service Updated With Google Assistant Support

The iDevices Internet of Things (IoT) service is set to be updated with support for the Google Assistant, the Avon, Connecticut-based tech firm announced on Tuesday. The software package that includes the new functionality will start rolling out today and will be available for download from the Google Play Store soon. Following the installation of the latest iDevices Connected build, the IoT platform will be compatible with three of the most widely used smart home solutions in the country – Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s HomeKit, and Google Assistant.

The newly introduced support for Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) companion will span the entirety of iDevices’ existing lineup and will be just as simple and intuitive to set up as the previous solutions introduced by the company, the firm says. Consumers interested in trying out the new functionality only have to update their iDevices Connected app for Android devices from the Google Play Store after the new update is available in their territory. Following the installation of the latest software build, the newly added functionality can be enabled in the Settings tab of the iDevices Connected app where it’s simply labeled as the “Google Assistant.” Once activated, users need to switch on the iDevices service in the Settings section of the Google Home app, after which they’ll be able to connect all of their compatible devices with the platform.

The Connecticut-based IoT company is quick to highlight the fact that its solution is now one of the most robust ones of its kind available on the market as it supports a wide variety of third-party products and services. In practice, the newly introduced support for the Google Assistant will allow consumers to connect Google’s voice-enabled digital companion with their IoT gadgets and use it to control them. Chris Allen, Chief Executive Officer at iDevices, described the company’s latest feature as yet another step in its efforts to evolve its offerings as the home automation technology continues to improve. Following the new update to the platform, iDevices offers an even more comprehensive service than it previously did, though it remains to be seen whether consumers will reward that versatility in the future.