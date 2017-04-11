ZOPO Color X 5.5 Smartphone Launches In India For $185

Chinese smartphone vendor ZOPO launched the ZOPO Color X 5.5 smartphone in India earlier today. The device comes with a suggested maximum retail price of Rs. 11,999 ($185) and will be available for purchase from all major retailers from April 20. The device will be offered in four different color options – Charcoal Black, Royale Gold, Orchid Gold, and Space Grey, and will have a one year warranty that will allow users to get it replaced from the company free of charge in case of any hardware failure within the guarantee period. The most notable feature of the smartphone is its unique “One Button Access” feature that allows users to control many of the functions of the smartphone by just tapping its physical Home button. The default keyboard app that’s pre-installed on the device also supports 25 Indian languages, ZOPO revealed.

As for the tech specs of the ZOPO Color X 5.5, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch 720p IPS display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The handset is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 SoC which comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU and the Mali-T720 GPU. The handset also offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card. The device comes with dual-SIM connectivity and supports 4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and GPS. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with CoolUI 8.0 out of the box. The ZOPO Color X 5.5 carries a 2,500mAh battery, weighs 166 grams and measures 155mm in length, 77.8mm in width, and 8.7mm in thickness.

Finally, coming to the imaging credentials of the ZOPO Color X 5.5, the device sports an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with LED Flash and an f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing secondary camera on the handset is a 5-megapixel unit, but it is also accompanied by an LED flash that should facilitate taking pictures in relative darkness. Overall, the latest smartphone from ZOPO seems fairly nondescript when compared to other handsets like the Redmi Note 4 and Honor 6X that are also priced at around the same level and have arguably better hardware on offer, so it will be interesting to see how the market will react to this particular launch.