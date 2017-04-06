YouTube Will Live Stream Coachella 2017, April 14-16th

Music fans may be pleased to hear the news that YouTube is to provide live streaming coverage of Coachella 2017. The festival kicks off on April 14, and YouTube will enable viewers to access streaming performance with three channels of music from the array of festival stages, all without having to leave home. In addition to this, there will also be a scheduling tool so that viewers can make sure they catch their favorite performers in action, as well as browser alerts for those not-to-miss artists.

Not every Coachella devotee will be able to be there in person, so the YouTube live streaming coverage is likely to be the next best option. It will be available from April 14 to April 16 as shown in the Coachella teaser video below. Further features from YouTube for Coachella 2017 include a 360-degree mode. This should give festival watchers a more immersive experience so that they will feel part of the event if they can’t be at the Empire Polo Club, Indio, California, or even if they are outside the US. Another benefit of the streaming Coachella coverage is that viewers who enjoy underground dance music will be able to see inside the Yuma tent. Of course with the sheer number of performances during the festival, there will be some that don’t get the YouTube live streaming treatment. However, it’s likely that the majority of the most popular artists will be well covered with this option.

The Coachella festival covers a wide spectrum of music genres including rock, hip-hop, electronic dance, and independent music. This year’s lineup of performers includes the likes of Radiohead, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, New Order, Bon Iver, and Travis Scott. Meanwhile, art lovers at the event will be able to check out large-scale art installations by Gustavo Prado, Do Lab, Obscura, Robert Bose and more. YouTube announced its live streaming addition last year and is continuously extending the reach of this feature. For instance, it was recently announced that a multi-year deal has been struck with FACEIT for streaming of the Esports Championship Series of competitive gaming. This will give YouTube more influence in this arena, as well as offering ECS an opportunity to grow its YouTube fanbase.