Xiaomi’s Mi 6 Teaser Suggests Dual Camera Setup Is Coming

Xiaomi had confirmed that their Mi 6 flagship will land on April 19, and the company has just released their first teaser for the device. Xiaomi loves to release rather odd teasers in order to hype up their device launches, and this time is no different. If you look at the image down below, you’ll get to see a caption that goes with this video teaser, and this video clip can be accessed via the source link down below.

Now, this is a rather odd teaser on its own, and it may be a bit difficult to grasp as it is in Chinese, but the company is trying to reveal that the Mi 6 will ship with a dual camera setup on the back. More or less every phone leak that we’ve seen in the last couple of weeks suggested that a dual camera setup will be a part of the package, so this is not exactly a surprise. Some rumors have been saying that the Mi 6 will sport Sony’s IMX400 camera on the back, this is a sensor which you can find in the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs which were introduced back in February. Now, a different leak said that Sony’s IMX378 sensor will be included on the back, two such sensors actually, so who knows, we’ll see which sensor Xiaomi opted for, but the Sony IMX378 looks to be a more probable choice for this China-based tech giant.

As far as other specs are concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will almost certainly ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it will probably launch in two variants, the regular Mi 6 model with a 5.15-inch display, and a larger ‘Plus’ model with a 5.7-inch panel. These two handsets will come with Android Nougat out of the box, and Xiaomi’s MIUI OS will be installed on top of it. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be made out of metal and glass it seems, and the device will probably sport a home key below its display, which will double as a fingerprint scanner. Fast charging will also be included in this package, and a ceramic variant of the phone will almost certainly become available as well.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5