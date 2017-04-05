Xiaomi Unveils Mi Pad 3 Tablet With 3GB Of RAM, 9.7″ Display

Xiaomi has just announced their new tablet, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3. As its name says, this is the third-gen Mi Pad tablet, and a direct successor to the Xiaomi Mi Pad 2 which was announced way back in November 2015. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is currently listed on the company’s official website in China, and this tablet is made out of metal, while it retains the display size of its predecessors. Much like the Xiaomi Mi Pad 2, this tablet also sports a 9.7-inch display, and it even retains the same resolution as the Mi Pad 2, 2048 x 1536, which comes down to 326PPI.

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 resembles its predecessor in terms of the design as well, some people probably wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference by looking at the two tablets, though the Mi Pad 3 comes without the company’s ‘Mi’ branding in the upper left corner. The Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is fueled by MediaTek’s MT8176 64-bit SoC (28nm CPU), which is a hexa-core processor which comes with the PowerVR GX6250 GPU for graphics. This tablet packs in 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.0 flash storage. A 6,600mAh battery is included on the inside of this tablet, and fast charging is also a part of the package (5V / 2A). A 13-megapixel shooter (f/2.2 aperture) is placed on the back of the Mi Pad 3, while you will find a 5-megapixel snapper (f/2.0 aperture) on the front side of this tablet. Xiaomi has included Bluetooth 4.1 in this tablet, while you also get Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

This tablet comes in Champagne Gold color variant only, and it measures 200.4 x 132.6 x 6.95mm, while it weighs 328 grams. Xiaomi’s Android-based MIUI 8 OS comes pre-installed on this tablet, though we’re still not sure which version of Android the company decided to pre-install here, but it’s either Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat. Now, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 3 is priced at 1,499 Yuan in China, and it will become available starting on April 6 through the company’s official website, Jingdong Mall (JD.com) and Suning, for those of you who are interested. Xiaomi still did not release any info regarding an international version of this tablet, so stay tuned.

