Xiaomi Mi Max 2’s Camera And Pricing Info Surface

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is expected to arrive in mid-2017, quite probably in May, and a ton of new info just surfaced. As most of you probably already know, the Mi Max 2 surfaced on GFXBench a couple of days ago, and in addition to the specs that were shared by GFXBench, a new rumor just surfaced sharing some additional info about the device. According to the rumored info, the phone will sport Sony’s 12-megapixel shooter on the back, the company’s IMX378 sensor, which is the same camera that Xiaomi included in the Xiaomi Mi 5S, in case you were wondering.

Now, some pricing info also surfaced, along with the phone’s camera details. If the source is to be believed, the Mi Max 2 will cost between 1,499 Yuan ($217) and 1,699 Yuan ($246). Now, in addition to this, we more or less know that the Mi Max 2 will sport a 6.4-inch display, just like its predecessor. This will be a fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel , and the phone will also pack in 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, at least the variant that surfaced on GFXBench. So, as you can see, this phone will be huge, just like its predecessor, and definitely won’t be suitable for everyone, Xiaomi has been aiming at a certain consumer base with the original Mi Max, and the same will happen with the second-generation product as well. Now, the Mi Max 2 will sport a 5-megapixel snapper on its front side, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the device according to GFXBench. On top of Android Nougat, the Mi Max 2 will sport Xiaomi’s Android skin, MIUI 8. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 626 64-bit octa-core processor will fuel the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will probably be made out of metal, just like its predecessor, and it is possible that it will resemble the original Mi Max in terms of the design. We’re only guessing though, as we did not see a single Mi Max 2 leak thus far, but chances are we will soon. In any case, the second-gen Mi Max phablet will be really huge, just like its predecessor, and Xiaomi is obviously aiming at people who are looking for a phone that will replace their phablet, and who do not mind using their handset with two hands.

