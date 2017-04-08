Xiaomi Mi Band 2 Wins The Red Dot Design 2017 Award

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 won the Red Dot Design 2017 award, the Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer revealed earlier this week, as reported by Gizchina. The prestigious award is given by the Design Center Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany, and has been honoring innovative and high-quality product design for over half a century now. The German design center apparently picked Xiaomi’s Mi Band 2 among thousands of this year’s applicants, and Xiaomi will officially be presented with the award this July, with the date of the award ceremony to be announced later this year.

The Beijing-based tech giant revealed it will release a special limited edition of the Mi Band 2 to commemorate the occasion. The new model of the Mi Band 2 will have a Red Dot Design logo engraved into its Touch button, with the logo also being displayed on the boot screen of the device. It’s currently unclear whether the device will see a commercial release or if select consumers will be able to pre-order it, but more information on the matter will likely follow soon. One thing that’s certain for now is that the upcoming limited edition of the Mi Band 2 will be displayed in the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, as all winners of the Red Dot Design award are. Some industry sources told Gizchina that Xiaomi is primarily creating the limited edition of its fitness tracker for the purpose of displaying it in the aforementioned museum in Germany and one in Taipei, though that has yet to be confirmed.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 2 initially launched in mid-2016, enjoying a rather positive reception from both critics and consumers alike. The device features a 0.42-inch OLED display panel and IP67 certification, meaning it’s quite resistant to both dust particles and water. Weighing in at only 19 grams, the wearable was primarily designed as a discreet companion for fitness activities that’s compatible with virtually all devices running Android 4.4 KitKat and newer versions of Google’s operating system. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer is expected to introduce new wearables later this year, especially as the company continues diversifying its business portfolio in an effort to become less reliant on its smartphone unit.