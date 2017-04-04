Xiaomi Mi 6 Surfaces On JD.com With A $522 Price Tag

Following a ton of rumors and leaks, the Xiaomi Mi 6 has just surfaced on Jingdong Mall (JD.com), one of the largest retailers in the world. Now, in addition to a covered up image of the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is essentially a teaser image, nothing else, the phone’s pricing also surfaced. Now, some of you are probably expecting the Xiaomi Mi 6 to come with a price of its predecessors, which means it should cost 1,999 Yuan ($290), well, you might be in for a surprise. If JD.com is to be believed, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will cost 3,599 Yuan ($522), which means it could be considerably more expensive than you’d think, read on.

Truth be told, JD.com does not reveal specs for the Xiaomi Mi 6, so this could be the most powerful variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 that will become available, in which case the pricing makes sense. Xiaomi is rumored to release quite a few Mi 6 variants, so it is even possible that this is a 6GB or 8GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6, maybe even the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, who knows. All in all, the point is that the base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 might still cost 1,999 Yuan ($290), or at least a bit more than that. As already mentioned, JD.com’s listing does not reveal any spec info when it comes to the Xiaomi Mi 6, but we’ve seen a ton of leaks thus far, and we do have a pretty good idea as to what to expected. Xiaomi will probably launch several variants of the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is said to sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, and its base model will ship with 4GB of RAM it seems. The Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will, allegedly, feature a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, and will also ship in several RAM variants. A ceramic variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 had also been mentioned in several rumors thus far, so keep that in mind as well.

Earlier today, a report surfaced claiming that the company’s CEO, Lei Jun, confirmed that the Mi 6 will land before the end of this month. The company’s CEO allegedly confirmed this during some sort of a live stream in China recently, and if a leaked countdown is to be believed, the phone will launch in exactly one week. In any case, stay tuned, chances are we’ll get a ton more leaks before the phone actually drops.

