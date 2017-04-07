Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks In New Renders, Sports A Dual Camera Setup

The alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 just leaked once again, following its GFXBench appearance. This time around we get to see three new renders of the device. As most of you already know, the Xiaomi Mi 6 has been leaking for a long time now, though we always get differently-looking renders, so chances are that its real design did not leak just yet. Today’s leak might be close to it, however, as it fits most rumored info we’ve seen thus far, though, on the other hand, these could also be some concept renders, at least they look like it.

Let’s talk about the back side of the device first, as it resembles the Xiaomi Mi 5’s back panel quite a bit, with one important exception, this phone comes with a dual camera setup on the back, which is something pretty much every rumor has been pointing to lately. Those camera sensors are flanked by a dual-LED, dual-tone flash, and the company’s logo is also located on the back of the phone. The back side of this device is curved on the sides, as was the case with the back panel on the Xiaomi Mi 5 as well. Now, if we flip the phone over, you’ll notice that it sports a rather large home key below the display, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner. Now, the size of this home key actually goes hand-in-hand with a recent front panel leak we’ve seen, so, who knows, this might even be a real image of the Xiaomi Mi 5. Above the display, you’ll notice some sensors, including an iris scanner, that is the vertical sensor that you’ll notice next to the phone’s earpiece. This handset comes with a flat display, metal frame, and its volume up, volume down and power / lock keys can be found on the right.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 resembles its predecessor quite a bit, as you can see, if this is the real deal, of course. Now, that doesn’t have to be a bad thing at all, as the Mi 5 was quite a compelling smartphone with a sleek design. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will, allegedly, arrive in two variants, a smaller ‘Mi 6’ variant with a 5.15-inch display, and a larger ‘Mi 6 Plus’ model with a 5.7-inch panel. Both devices will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and will ship with Android Nougat out of the box with the company’s MIUI OS on top of it. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will probably launch on April 18, at least according to the latest report, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5