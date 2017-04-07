WWE Tap Mania Android Game Announced By Sega, Coming In 2017

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Sega announced a new partnership that will see them release a new Android game called WWE Tap Mania. In a joint press release published on Thursday, the two companies said their upcoming creation will allow players to fight with both former and present wrestling superstars with the goal of dominating the entire WWE Universe. The Android version of the game will be hitting the Google Play Store later this year, but no exact release date or even release window has been provided, with Sega and WWE only promising that more information on the upcoming mobile game will follow soon.

Naoki Kameda, Chief Operating Officer at Sega, said that WWE Tap Mania is yet another opportunity for the Tokyo-based company to revise an iconic brand and make it suitable for mobile gaming, i.e. for audiences interested in playing games on the go. The game itself will be developed by The Tap Lab, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based video game developer that previously worked on titles like PolitiCats, Bigfoot Hunter, and Tiny Tycoons. Kameda explained that Sega opted to collaborate with The Tap Lab due to its great record of making action-packed and entertaining mobile games, something that the company is hoping WWE Tap Mani will be. While primarily aimed at WWE fans all around the world, the game might also be designed to capture a wider audience seeing how The Tap Lab specializes in free-to-play games with universal appeal. While the announcement doesn’t specifically mention the game’s business model, it seems likely that WWE Tap Mania will be a freemium title supported by in-app purchases and possibly some advertising.

Following several Sonic the Hedgehog spin-offs, Sega has been relatively quiet on the mobile gaming front in recent years, save for yearly installments of Football Manager and Football Manager Touch. However, as the company’s domestic and international competitors like Konami and Nintendo continue to invest in mobile games, Sega might be prompted to follow suit seeing how mobile titles traditionally offer a relatively high return on investment without being overly expensive to develop. Regardless, an update on WWE Tap Mania is bound to follow in the coming months.