Wispeo Android File Sharing App Hits Google Play Store

Android file sharing app Wispeo started rolling out on the Google Play Store and should soon be available for download worldwide. Developed by a Salt Lake City-based startup with the same name, Wispeo was designed as the ultimate method of sharing files on mobile devices that doesn’t involve compression or any other kind of altering. Once launched, the app will ask you to select all of the locally stored files you want to share which will then be uploaded to the cloud. Following a successful upload, Wispeo will provide you with a link for downloading your files that can be sent to up to 25 people who don’t need to register for an account to receive them.

Each link can host up to 3GB of data and will be live for 30 days, Wispeo developers said, adding that the service is completely free. Photos and videos shared using this solution can not only be downloaded to other smartphones and tablets but are also accessible on computers. The aforementioned data limit is enforced in conjunction with a restriction on the number of files you can share simultaneously as Wispeo currently supports uploads of up to 50 media files at once. While Wispeo provides you with a number of options to send a download link to your recipients, it also allows you to simply copy and share it via any other app. The Utah-based startup said Wispeo was primarily developed for sharing high-resolution photos and videos, but the app can also be used with many other types of files. Finally, Wispeo supports background uploads so that you don’t need to keep the app open on your screen while sharing large batches of files and can instead just select the content you want to share and proceed to do something else.

Jason Stebbing, Wispeo’s Head of Product & Marketing said the company’s app is meant to address the need for simple file sharing apps that currently exists on the market as most alternative solutions either aren’t free or aggressively compress files and consequently reduce their quality. Refer to the gallery below to see some screenshots of Wispeo or follow the Google Play Store link beneath this writing to try out the latest Android file sharing app for yourself.