Weekly Poll: Are You Considering Signing Up For YouTube TV?

With the advent of the internet it was only a matter of time before the public started receiving access to services that would let them stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Many of these services (like Netflix) have been around for quite a while offering all kinds of streaming content with constantly updating libraries of things to watch. Just yesterday Google and YouTube officially announced their own internet TV option, YouTube TV, and it arrived at just $35 a month for access to live TV, providing another alternative to traditional cable TV services while not having to wait to catch specific programming. The service though is only available in five different cities at the moment, which includes New York City, LA, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Despite it’s limited launch locations YouTube TV isn’t necessarily off to a bad start. It has quite a bit on offer when it comes to the networks you have access to, which include ESPN and ESPN2, FOX, abc, FX, USA, syfy, and many more popular networks, with more on the way like AMC and BBC World News. It even offers add-ons like SHOWTIME right from the start for an additional amount per month.

Of course network access to all this live TV content is just the tip of the iceberg. YouTube TV works anywhere as long as you’re connected to the internet, so you can watch on your smartphone or tablet when you’re out and about, and it supports Chromecast so when you get home you can fling it to the TV and everyone can enjoy the show on the big screen. Perhaps the best part though is that it supports multiple user accounts, meaning that you can share your YouTube TV service with up to 5 other people making a total of six including yourself. What this does is allow everyone to have a unique experience with the kinds of shows they like to watch so only their stuff shows up on screen, and it recommends content based on your preferences, so everyone really does get a little bit of a different experience that makes the service tailored to them. Whether or not you live in one of the launch cities, are you planning on giving YouTube TV a shot? A trial run couldn’t hurt, as YouTube is giving away a free month of access just for this purpose.