Vodafone UK Makes Huawei P10 Plus Available In The UK

Exactly one week ago, Vodafone UK announced that the Huawei P10 is available for purchase, well, the Huawei P10 Plus has just landed as well. As most of you know, Huawei had introduced two ‘P10’ smartphones back in February, both of which are the company’s all-new flagship offerings. These two devices are similar in many ways, though the Huawei P10 Plus is the larger of the two phones, and it also comes in a 6GB RAM variant, which is not something we can say for the Huawei P10, and it seems like Vodafone UK is selling only the 6GB RAM variant of the phone, which is interesting.

Those of you who are interested in getting the Huawei P10 Plus from Vodafone UK should know that the company is offering a number of different tariffs for you to choose from. Now, Vodafone UK wanted to present one tariff in particular, though. In case you’re interested in Vodafone UK’s Data Extravaganza, you can get the Huawei P10 Plus for £47 per month with £10 upfront cost. This will get you unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 24GB of UK data for the price of 6GB. On top of all that, you will also get 2GB of inclusive roaming data, just in case you need it. The Huawei P10 Plus has been announced in a number of color variants, though only the Graphite Black is available through Vodafone UK, at least for now. If you’d like to know more about the company’s tariffs, and choose the right one for you, follow the source link down below.

The Huawei P10 Plus sports a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, which means it’s not only larger than the one used in the Huawei P10, but it also comes with a higher resolution. The phone is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor, and a 3,750mAh battery is also included here, and it is not removable. There are two cameras included on the back of this phone, 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel OIS shooters, while Leica’s lenses are included on top of them. In addition to having 6GB of RAM on the inside, the Huawei P10 Plus that is available from Vodafone UK comes with 128GB of expandable internal storage, while Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this smartphone with Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin.

Buy the Huawei P9