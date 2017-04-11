Video: Dolphin Runs GameCube Games Smoothly On Galaxy S8

The upcoming Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will apparently be capable of running GameCube games in Dolphin Emulator in a manner that actually makes them playable. One YouTuber recently got a chance to play with a demo unit of the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and tried playing some GameCube ROMs using Dolphin. The list of games they’ve managed to test includes The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Smash Bros. Mele, all of which ended up performing in an admirable fashion at frame rates that are seemingly perfectly playable. You can see the results of the test in question beneath this writing.

Naturally, translating the GameCube controller to a touch screen isn’t a particularly elegant solution, but that’s where third-party physical controllers come into play and are an accessory that’s definitely worth considering if you’re a fan of emulation. Last year’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge both proven to be capable emulation machines that were easy to pair with the majority of popular controllers on the market, save for Sony’s DualShock 4 that wasn’t as straightforward to connect. While it’s unclear whether the Galaxy S8 seen below is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), that likely doesn’t matter seeing how Samsung and Qualcomm’s previous flagship chipsets were almost identical in terms of gaming performance across generations, even if Exynos chips traditionally boasted higher scores in overall benchmarks.

Apart from suggesting that both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will be capable of some impressive emulation, the video below also indicates that other flagship phones powered by Qualcomm’s new 10nm SoC that are scheduled to be released later this year will boast similar capabilities. This news is quite significant in light of the fact that Dolphin previously had a lot of trouble with running more demanding GameCube games on older Android flagships, so it seems that mobile gaming is going to become even better this year. You’ll be able to enjoy The Wind Waker and other GameCube classics on the go from April 21, when both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to hit the market. Naturally, keep in mind you need to own the original GameCube games to create ROMs that you’re then able to legally sideload onto your smartphone, at least in the United States.