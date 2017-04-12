Verizon’s LG G3 & V10 Updated With Latest Security Patches

Verizon is now pushing out a security update to the aging LG G3 and the niche LG V10, bringing the two devices up to the latest Android security patch level. The updates bring the April security patch for both phones, ensuring that they’re safe against all of the latest and nastiest hacks and exploits. The updates don’t appear to bring anything else to the table; if there are any under the hood fixes, baseband patches, or other miscellaneous things going on behind the scenes, Verizon doesn’t disclose as much in the release information for the two updates. The LG G3 will sport a build number of VS9854FCA after it is updated, whereas V10 owners will find their devices sporting build number VS99027A.

The two phones aren’t getting any extra features or a bump in their Android version for now, and since the LG G3 is past its end of life, it likely won’t see another major update. The LG V10, according to LG, has an update to Android 7.0 (Nougat) in the works that’s slated to start hitting devices in the second half of this year, but there’s been no word thus far on when Verizon users may see that update, or if Big Red is planning to pick up the update at all. The LG V10 is still in its 18 month life cycle, though it won’t be when the update is slated to hit. Still, the update may come; it’s not unheard of for carriers to push out major updates to older devices.

It should go without saying that this update, being a security patch, is a good idea to take, in order to protect your device and the data on it. The April security patch for Android comes with a large number of fixes and tweaks to help keep your device secure. The process to take the update is par for the course; go to Settings, then About Device, and hit the option to manually check for updates. If you don’t see the update, a reboot may do the trick. Naturally, as with any other modification of your phone’s system files, be sure to have the phone on a charger or have a reliable battery in place with at least 80% of its charge left, as the phone dying in the middle of the update could render it completely inoperable.