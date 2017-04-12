Verizon’s Galaxy Note 5 & S6 Edge+ Receiving Android Nougat

Verizon customers rocking a Samsung Galaxy Note 5 or Galaxy S6 Edge+ are now getting their update to Android 7.0 (Nougat). The Galaxy S6 Edge+ receives the same Android Nougat experience that’s been gracing its smaller siblings, while the Galaxy Note 5 gets more than a few tweaks to accommodate its S-Pen, including some new tricks. The Nougat update in store for Galaxy Note 5 users is otherwise the same as the one that Galaxy S6 Edge+ owners are now getting, with neither phone seemingly getting any Verizon-specific under the hood tweaks. The Galaxy Note 5’s new build number is NRD90M.N920VVRU3CQB9, while Galaxy S6 Edge+ device owners heading to the About Device wing of their settings menu will find build number NRD90M.G928VVRU3CQB9.

The new interface is a more clean and polished version of Samsung’s interface, and includes a number of new features and tweaks to make things faster, prettier, smoother, and more natural. The interface even got a name change to go with the new look; it’s now called ‘Samsung Experience’ instead of TouchWiz, giving it some distance from the stigma that TouchWiz used to carry with it. Naturally, the update includes all of the usual Android Nougat benefits underneath Samsung’s customization, like a more refined multi-window mode. While some devices, like the Lenovo Moto Z, picked up Daydream compatibility round about the same time they were updated to Nougat, owners of these two phones shouldn’t hold their breath. Although, that is less of an issue for devices such as these, as both phones can take advantage of the Oculus-powered Gear VR ecosystem.

All of the usual fine print and procedures apply with this update, but extra care should be taken not to let the device power down while applying the update. Not only is it far bigger than a normal update, but it’s modifying critical system files that the phone simply won’t work without, and even outright replacing many of those files. To grab the update, simply head to your settings menu, then go into “About Device”, and check for updates. Verizon’s releases about the two updates don’t mention anything about a gradual rolling out, so if you don’t see it, a reboot might do the trick.