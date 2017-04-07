Verizon Begins Pushing Android 7.1.2 To The Pixel/Pixel XL

Verizon has begun pushing Android 7.1.2 to the Pixel and Pixel XL devices on its network making it just a few days after Google started sending out the software update over-the-air. The update should place Pixel and Pixel XL owners on Verizon’s network on the NHG47K build, and it introduces a few new changes as well as improvements to the system and existing features. Verizon states that the update time frame for downloading the software files should take about six to ten minutes in total, while the installation of the update is a process that should take the same amount of time, so users should be done in twenty minutes at the most though it will probably take less time than that.

Verizon doesn’t mention in their support pages how big the software files are, but the update was at least 300MB for the Pixel on Project Fi so it’s possible that the update will be about the same size here. As for changes and improvements, the update to Android 7.1.2 Nougat is said to fix issues with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity so any users who were having problems with this shouldn’t have issues with it after this update is completed. This doesn’t mean that there will never be an issue with connectivity, but it should be vastly improved. The update also includes better performance for calls on Verizon’s network and fixes two known issues – a problem users were having which caused them not to receive text messages on the device (though Verizon notes that this was a rare issue), and some missing options for HD Voice and Wi-Fi Calling that disappeared after the last update was installed.

There are two new things that are part of this update for Pixel and Pixel XL owners and this includes the most recent Android Security Patch that Google has sent out which will be the April Security Patch, and a feature that allows users to complete backups and restoration of first-party apps. Verizon only mentions a few on their support page which are Drive, Messenger, and Calendar, but it’s likely that other first-party apps are included in the capability to backup and restore their contents, users will simply need to check and see which apps these are once the update is completed. If you haven’t seen the update alert show up in your status bar just yet, head over to the settings menu and about phone, then tap on software updates to check manually and see if it’s available.