Valkyrie Connect Enters Event With Anime Fate/Stay Night

Popular RPG Valkyrie Connect has entered an event with popular Anime Fate/Stay Night [Unlimited Blade Works] and the event is now live and available to all new and existing players. The event technically began on April 4th after the game’s developers finished the required maintenance that was part of getting the event up and running, and it will be available to access in-game until April 26th at 06:00 UTC. Among the many things that this limited time event will include, players will be able to access new characters from the Fate/Stay Night franchise, which include the characters Rin Tohsaka, Saber, Archer, and Shirou Emiya, as well as a chance at unlocking Gilgamesh as an additional playable character within the game.

To unlock the playable characters from this collaboration there will be quests to complete like the Otherworldly Visitors event quest, as well as the Gilgamesh Strikes Connect battle. There will also be chances to unlock special gear for use in combat like the Kanshou and Bakuya swords which offer up boosted damage and attack abilities, though it is worth noting that the swords are a guaranteed free item as long as you log in to play during the event, so the only thing that makes this a chance item is not logging in.

The new playable characters are said to have more powerful abilities and stats especially after you power them up so players of Valkyrie Connect will definitely want to make the most of their time within the game during the event period, and since it only lasts a couple of weeks players who are interested in these new characters and gear will want to play as often as possible. The event also includes an all-new story to complete as well as a new ranking event which also has the chance to reward players with new collectible content such as characters and gear, so there are a number of ways to participate in the event and grab stuff up. The event is not immediately playable as users will need to go through the tutorial of the game first, some of which is possible to skip.