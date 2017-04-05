Unlocked LG Stylo 3 Visits The FCC As LG-TP450

An LG Stylo 3 variant with a new model number in tow passed through the FCC recently. The smartphone carries model number “LG-TP450” and it appears to be compatible with both T-Mobile and AT&T’s bands, suggesting that the “LG-TP450” could be the unlocked model heading for a market launch in the United States. On the other hand and given the model number, the device could very well be destined for release through T-Mobile and MetroPCS, both of which have previously carried LG’s stylus-paired smartphones.

The LG Stylo 3 was officially announced in December 2016 and was showcased by the Korean company at CES 2017 in January. The smartphone already launched in the United States via Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile, so wider availability through other US-based carriers should not be all that surprising, especially given the fact that T-Mobile has carried LG’s previous Stylo smartphones in the past. Spec-wise, the LG Stylo 3 fits in the mid-range market. It carries a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 and a pixel density of roughly 258 pixels per inch. The handset comes in two main variants powered by different system-on-chips, namely the MediaTek MT6750 paired with a Mali-T860 MP2 graphics chip and 3GB of RAM, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 coupled with an Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB of RAM. Photography lovers will rely on a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1/3” sensor, autofocus, and LED flash, and selfie enthusiasts will have a 5-megapixel or 8-megapixel front-facing camera depending on the chipset configuration mentioned above. In any case, the LG Stylo 3 is also equipped with a rear-fitted fingerprint sensor, and features A-GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, and a user-removable 3,200mAh battery.

Judging by the configuration that launched Stateside earlier this month via Boost and Virgin Mobile, the LG Stylo 3 “TP450” for T-Mobile/Unlocked will likely be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Either way, what sets the smartphone apart from most other devices is the inclusion of a stylus pen, which can be used in conjunction with LG’s productivity applications even when the display is turned off, thanks to the addition of ‘Screen-Off Memo’. At the moment there’s no word on when the “LG-TP450” will be released, but it’s worth noting that Boost and Virgin Mobile have launched the device along with a price tag of $180.