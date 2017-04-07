U.S. Drops Request For Dissident Twitter Account Info

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has dropped its request for information on a dissident Twitter account that has been criticizing President Trump and the current U.S. administration in recent months. Legal representatives of the San Francisco-based social media giant learned about that development earlier today, following their meeting with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding a lawsuit they’ve filed against the DHS over the ordeal. After being notified that the cabinet department withdrew its information request, Twitter promptly dropped its lawsuit in response to the latest turn of events. Neither Twitter nor the DHS have yet made an official statement on the matter that was uncovered by The Verge.

The lawsuit against the DHS that Twitter now agreed to drop was filed just yesterday, with the social media company arguing the government is violating the First Amendment by trying to suppress free speech. In March, Customs agents made an official request for information [email protected] _USCIS, a Twitter account that has continuously been criticizing President Trump and the current U.S. administration. The account that’s said to be associated with some federal immigration staff drew the attention of government officials following months of high-profile criticism of the U.S. executive branch, but Twitter is seemingly adamant to keep possibly identifiable information about the person or persons running it a secret. The now-withdrawn request for information was also harshly criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

The matter might still not be over as it’s currently unclear whether the DHS dropped its request following the public backlash against its decision, or whether the agency is looking to obtain the information it sought through different legal means. The request filed by Customs agents in March was based on an obscure statute related to tax regulations that Twitter never used as a basis to honor fulfill similar information requests in the past, so it’s still possible that the DHS will be looking to rephrase and reargument its appeal at some point in the future. Regardless, an update on the situation is bound to follow shortly as at least one involved party is expected to publicly comment on the matter given the high-profile nature of this unusual case.