U.S. Cellular Intros $70 Per Month Unlimited Prepaid Plan

If you are a U.S. Cellular prepaid customer, then it looks like you have a new plan option available, as the carrier has now announced that it is offering its prepaid customers a new all-in unlimited plan. The plan costs $70 per month and as to be expected, comes with unlimited talk, text, and data. The new unlimited option is available to both Simple Connect and Ready Connect customers, and follows on from the new plans the carrier announced back in February for its postpaid customers.

In addition to bringing the new prepaid option to market, U.S. Cellular has also announced that it is ‘streamlining’ its other prepaid plans. Which means that the company’s $35 plan now comes with 1GB data, while the $45 plan comes with 5GB data. As well as of course, unlimited talk and text. It is worth noting that the 1GB and 5GB allowances are specifically for high-speed data, as U.S. Cellular does point out that even on these plans, customers will always have access to data, but will it see it downgraded to 2G following the reach of the agreed plan data caps. Which is also a caveat with the unlimited plan as U.S. Cellular notes that once a customer exceeds 22GB, the data will also be downgraded to 2G for the remainder of the month. In addition, the small print does also seem to suggest video streaming on the unlimited plan will be restricted to standard definition.

Of course, it is not too surprising to see U.S. Cellular announcing a new unlimited plan for its prepaid customers as ‘unlimited’ is certainly the talk of the town at the moment. Over the last few months (and best part of a year), all of the main carriers in the US have either launched new plans or revised their existing plans to place a focus on offering unlimited data, and both at the postpaid and prepaid levels. Sprint was one of the most recent, as the US carrier only last week announced it was also ‘streamlining’ its plans to offer customers a clearer and more simplified unlimited plan structure and pricing. Now with this latest announcement from U.S. Cellular, it seems whichever of the main carriers you are with, and whether you pay monthly or by bill, you have an unlimited option to choose from. Although, as with all the small prints – not all of the unlimited plans are exactly the same.