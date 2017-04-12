Twitter Debuts Experimental Direct Messaging Support Bot

Twitter is currently rolling out a bot for their @Support account, which can handle some basic customer service requests automatically. Getting into a Direct Message thread with the @support account, who already have access to the new feature, will bring up a clickable menu that branches out to provide a number of basic support options like account support, reporting abuse, reporting account impersonation, or just giving Twitter some feedback and suggestions. The bot is in an early testing phase and is very basic in its capabilities for now as it mostly tries to direct users toward existing resources like online forms or channels for contacting a human representative.

The various interactive elements that the bot features can make it much easier to find the area of support that you need to access, but aren’t good for much else. While interacting with the bot, you technically have the option to actually type in text, but most requests, at this stage, will result in the bot not knowing how to help you out. According to a Twitter representative, the bot is in a very early stage of testing, but its capabilities will grow with time, and it will be tweaked as more and more people use it. The goal is to eventually roll out a fully functional bot that can figure out what a user is asking for and either solve the problem for them or direct them to the right support area with as little effort as possible.

This is not Twitter’s first foray into the world of chatbots by any means, though they did not reveal exactly what technology is behind this bot and how it’s being built. Twitter’s current repertoire of chatbots which mostly includes simplistic bots made to process formulaic requests is almost exclusively manually programmed. In the past, Twitter did have some muscle in the world of machine learning and AI creation, but much of that has been stripped away, leased out, or otherwise devoted to projects outside of Twitter recently, so it’s unclear which division of the company is actually developing this experimental feature. Regardless, more information on the matter will probably follow soon.