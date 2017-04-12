Turing Phone Appassionato Announced, Starting At $1,099

Turing Phone Maker Turing Robotics Industries (TRI) and TCL Communication announced Turing Phone Appassionato, the first mass-produced smartphone made from liquidmorphium, a new type of metal created by the California Institute of Technology that’s stronger than titanium. In addition to a highly durable body, the Turing Phone Appassionato also features diamond-like-carbon (DLC) coating and a sapphire glass screen. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip and will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, enhanced with TRI’s proprietary mobile defense solution. The newly established partnership with TCL Communication will see the Chinese tech giant manufacture the Turing Phone Appassionato designed by TRI, though it’s currently unclear whether the collaboration is intended to be a one-time endeavor or a mark of things to come.

Apart from a robust build, one of the main selling points of the Turing Phone Appassionato is an amplified intelligence solution that will ship integrated into the device. The software will power an artificial intelligence (AI) concierge service that was never previously available on smartphones, TRI claims. The San Francisco-based mobile technology company revealed its digital assistant will be called ‘Sir ALAN’ and be powered by an artificial intelligence (AI) interpretation engine that’s said to provide users with a versatile mobile companion. The amplified intelligence technology on which Sir ALAN is based on was designed as a solution for complementing human knowledge and intelligence instead of completely replacing it, TRI said, implying that Sir ALAN may be more of a tool than a fully conversational assistant.

The Turing Phone Appassionato is scheduled to be released this September in two variants, the PX8 and the GX8 priced at $1,099 and $1,599, respectively. TRI is describing the base model of the device as an “elite edition” while the more expensive variant is being referred to as “the premium-luxury edition,” implying that both models will likely only differ in terms of aesthetics while their internal components will be identical. The San Francisco-based company has yet to reveal the exact release date and target markets of the Turing Phone Appassionato, but more details on both variants of the device will likely be announced later this year. In the meantime, refer to the gallery below to see the first official renders of TRI’s upcoming Android smartphone.