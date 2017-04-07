TP-Link Smart Bulbs Now Allow Color Changes Through Alexa

TP-Link Smart Bulbs now allow color changes through Alexa as part of an update. This means that if you have an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot as well as some TP-Link Smart Bulbs you’ll be able to change the colors of those lights using just your voice. No more having to open up the companion application to shift the color to match the mood or simply because you wanted to see what those lights looked like in a soft and subtle green color, now you can simply tell Alexa to do it for you and Alexa will make it happen.

The newly added support can be enabled by a number of different commands. For example, if you want the lights in the kitchen to be orange, all you have to do is says “Alexa, turn the kitchen orange” and the lights will shift to your desired color. Additionally you could also say Alexa, set the kitchen lights to orange and this would work as well. The color changing support works with the TP-Link LB130 Smart Bulbs, but Alexa support has also been expanded for allowing white tuning of the LB120 Bulbs as well, letting users ask Alexa to brighten a certain area of the home by a percentage and Alexa will understand and complete the request.

Whether it’s changing the colors, adjusting the temperature, or adjusting the brightness, the new Alexa skill for TP-Link’s Smart Bulbs in the LP130 and LP120 series is sure to bring some much-needed improvement to those who have the needed equipment. Alexa integration was available on these smart bulbs from TP-Link prior to now but only for turning the lights on and off, which while useful, is not nearly as handy as being able to shift the colors and adjust different light settings. TP-Link also expanded their integration with Google Assistant recently having announced back at the end of March that support for Google’s platform would be available to consumers of their smart devices, though not just for bulbs as the integration works with a range of the different smart products that TP-Link offers. TP-Link offers their LP130 and LP120 Bulbs on Amazon as well as their own website.