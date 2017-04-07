Thunderclap Campaign Criticizing OnePlus Succeeds In One Day

A Thunderclap campaign started by one David Monteiro with the goal of drawing attention to certain controversial practices of OnePlus has succeeded in gaining full support in less than 24 hours since it launched. By now, more than 350 people have helped spread the word of how OnePlus allegedly abandoned some its customers, and the message has reached over 72,000 people as of this writing. Monteiro, a self-described tech enthusiast, says the purpose of his campaign was to prompt OnePlus into going back to its old ways when it was conducting business in an open and transparent manner and was primarily seeking to create products for tech aficionados and disrupt the status quo in the industry.

In a short introduction to his Thunderclap campaign, Monteiro is accusing OnePlus of becoming a company that puts marketing above its customers, adding how the Chinese original equipment manufacturer completely abandoned the people who bought two of its smartphones – the OnePlus 2 and the OnePlus X. The Thunderclap campaign itself was started to draw OnePlus’ attention to the issue, Monteiro explained. The initiative promoted by the so-called “crowdspeaking” platform is highlighting Monteiro’s article that lists a number of promises OnePlus has broken in recent years. One of the main issues the article is drawing attention to is the fact that OnePlus apparently stopped supporting the OnePlus 2 and the OnePlus X as the Chinese company considered both devices to be commercial failures, and allegedly decided to not commit any more resources to developing software for them. Likewise, the Thunderclap campaign is highlighting the fact that OnePlus promised two full years of OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus One, starting from the first community build of the company’s operating system that was developed following its fallout with Cyanogen Inc. Instead of delivering on that promise, the original OnePlus-made Android smartphone only received a year of updates, Monteiro points out while quoting the company’s co-founder Carl Pei who was recently talking about the importance of promises in his interview with XDA Developers.

The author of the initiative goes on to name some minor examples of promises that OnePlus broke in recent years before concluding that his campaign isn’t meant to smear the Chinese company, but prompt it to do better in the future and make amends for its former mistakes. The Thunderclap campaign is live for 18 more days as of this writing and can be accessed by following the source link below.