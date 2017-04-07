The First Chromebook Running An AMD CPU Could Be Coming

There are rumors circulating that there will be a new Chromebook powered by an AMD processor internally codenamed as “Kahlee.” If the rumors are true, this is the first time that an AMD processor will be powering a Chromebook. Since inception, Chromebooks are powered by either an Intel or an ARM processor, so this marks a milestone for both the chip manufacturer and Chromebooks in general. The information about the Chromebook surfaced from a code review of Coreboot, an open-source software that replaces the proprietary BIOS and UEFI of computers. Aside from the processor, previous reports have stated that there will be two M.2 slots in Kahlee’s motherboard, which will likely be populated by a wireless card and a small SSD.

The Chromebook will be powered by AMD’s Stoney Ridge microprocessor, a processor composed of a dual-core 28nm chip based on Excavator micro architecture and 3rd generation Graphics Core Next integrated GPU. The rumored Chromebook will not have the latest Ryzen chips from AMD as the chip manufacturer has yet to release a mobile version of its latest CPU architecture. While not the latest from AMD, the last generation Excavator micro architecture will still have more than enough power to run Chromebooks. While AMD chips from the previous years, especially the desktop ones, had a poor reputation in terms of power consumption, the Excavator micro architecture has been designed with mobile use in mind and thus greatly improves over its much-maligned predecessor, the Bulldozer architecture, in terms of power consumption. Aside from beefed-up number-crunching muscle and decreased power consumption, the Stoney Ridge chip allows the Chromebook to support DDR4 memory of up to 2133 MHz, HDMI 2.0, PCIe Gen 3.0, and hardware accelerated H.265/HEVC and VP9 video decoding.

If the rumors are true, then Chromebook fans will now have more choices on Chromebook hardware. AMD processors have a reputation of including better integrated GPUs than those from Intel, so people who play Android games using their Chromebooks will now have access to increased graphics horsepower AMD chips provide. Aside from the AMD-based Chromebook, there are other developments in the Chromebook sphere including another experimental Chromebook powered by Intel Apollo Lake processors with the codename “Nasher” and a MediaTek powered touchscreen-equipped Chromebook with the codename “Birch“.