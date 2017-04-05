T-Mobile Introduces LTE Coverage Comparison Map

T-Mobile launched an LTE comparison map to help prospective customers compare their LTE coverage with other wireless carriers in the country. T-Mobile launched the comparison map on their website, with the map automatically showing T-Mobile LTE coverage by default. To compare LTE coverage with that of other wireless carriers, one can simply choose from the list of carriers and the map will show the two LTE coverage maps at the same time. However, it should be noted that the map is showing T-Mobile’s projected LTE coverage by the end of the year, so people may still not experience the carrier’s LTE service despite their areas being indicated on the map as being covered.

T-Mobile has made great efforts to catch up with other national carriers in terms of extent and quality of its LTE service. The carrier has faced some monumental obstacles in its expansion efforts, including the lack of low-band spectrum. In order to deal with the limitations of higher-band spectrum, T-Mobile resorted to expanding first in urban areas to serve a larger audience more rapidly. Things changed starting around 2014 when T-Mobile was awarded a portion of the 700MHz spectrum. Within a year, T-Mobile greatly improved the geographical range of its LTE service by as much as 250 percent through the deployment of 700MHz LTE across the United States. T-Mobile also implemented new technologies to further improve the quality of its service, including three channel aggregation and 4 x 4 MIMO. Furthermore, the third largest wireless carrier in the country reassigned some of its licensed spectrum from 2G and 3G to 4G LTE. Those efforts paid off in terms of reach, with T-Mobile already reaching 232 million potential and existing customers.

In the latest “State of Mobile Networks report for the US” released by OpenSignal last February, Verizon still leads in terms of 4G LTE availability across the country. Meanwhile, T-Mobile occupies the second place in terms of LTE availability, with AT&T coming in third, and Sprint occupying the fourth place on the list, not only in availability but also in terms of speed. Given T-Mobile’s recent efforts, the standings on that list might change in the near future.