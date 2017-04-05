T-Mobile CEO Tweets Promise To Fight T-Voice Ruling

T-Mobile was recently court ordered to disband their T-Voice company controlled employee union in order to make way for T-Mobile Workers United, and CEO John Legere has taken to Twitter in his usual fashion to make it quite clear that the company will be appealing the ruling. Legere slammed the outcome of the court case as “ludicrous”, and said the function of T-Voice, listening to what employees have to say, is “imperative” to T-Mobile as a company. Legere went on to say that T-Voice and their mission jive with the overall values of the company, and that T-Mobile “will always defend them”.

For the time being, that Tweet from Legere is the closest thing that exists to an official statement from T-Mobile about the demise of T-Voice. There has thus far been no press release of any sort about the matter, and no mention of a set date for appeal. T-Mobile even has yet to officially announce compliance with the court order. Given the fact that Legere is making a show of the company’s intent to fight the decision, this could land them in hot water, if the powers that be wanted to bring them to heel by punishing them for noncompliance of official court orders. As things stand, until an official appeal is filed, T-Mobile is obligated to disband T-Voice.

The ruling in question was handed down in no uncertain terms; it called for the immediate dissolution of T-Voice, on the grounds that it was an illegal company-run organization. T-Mobile had been found to be openly hostile toward unions in the past, and had even come under fire for employee-unfriendly rules, such as policies that silenced victims of workplace harassment or forbid employees from discussing working conditions amongst themselves. On paper, T-Voice was supposed to be how the company put an end to such practices, but internal reports told a different tale. T-Voice did not seem to perform its intended function, instead running counter to T-Mobile Workers United, with some saying that it was a classic measure used against unions throughout history; a company-run alternative to traditional employee unions could take the wind out of unions’ sails, since they didn’t have any bargaining power without employees.