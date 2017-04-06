Sprint’s LG G6 Launching On April 7 With 50% Off Deal

The LG G6 will be available from Sprint tomorrow, at which time it will be available at half of the normal retail price. Sprint did not mention a date that the deal would end in their press release, so there is no firm confirmation on how long the deal will be active for. In either case, the deal equates to only $14.75 per month on a 24 month lease, or only about $354 in total. For a frame of reference, that’s less than what you would pay for an LG G5 on other carriers, and a large number of unlocked mid-range phones. Naturally, buying the phone through this channel will still net you a free Google Home from LG, so long as you buy the phone by May 11 and register it with LG by May 26.

The LG G6 is not just cheaper than even some 2016 flagships, it’s also the very first phone from Sprint to feature their High Performance User Equipment (HPUE) technology, enabling a stronger LTE signal and faster data speeds in a number of coverage areas, and even offering a coverage boost for areas that would normally have low or no coverage. The next phone to have the technology will be Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8, along with its larger sibling, the Galaxy S8 Plus.

As a refresher, the LG G6 is the first phone to give the 18:9 aspect ratio a try, beating its bitter Samsung rival out of the gate by just over half a month. That large screen measures out to 5.7 inches, but thanks to the 80% body to screen ratio, single-handed usage will be a cinch. Under that screen, you’ll find the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor that powers the Google Pixel phones. While not as powerful as the silicon in the Galaxy S8, being the Snapdragon 835, the LG G6 is still Daydream-ready, and plenty capable. Unlike the Snapdragon 835, however, it cannot emulate x86 PC instructions, so enthusiasts should take note. The more than ample processing horsepower is backed up by 4 gigabytes of RAM, as well as either 32 or 64 gigabytes of internal storage and a microSD card – which should leave plenty of room for pictures from the 13 megapixel back camera and 5 megapixel selfie snapper.