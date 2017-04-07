Sprint Highlights Family Feud In New Unlimited Commercial

Sprint has released a new commercial which looks to promote the company’s recently revised Unlimited Freedom plan. The commercial is a short one coming in at 30-seconds and does not necessarily focus on the actual details of the plan, but instead focuses on how the plan is good for everyone. Sprint highlights this point by drawing on a 15-year argument that has developed between an uncle and his nephew and their conflicting political views. In particular, highlighting how social media and data has enabled the argument between the “crazy right-wing” uncle and the “hippie” nephew over the years.

The commercial plays on the notion that while the two family members share wildly different views on certain things, the plan works for the uncle and the nephew, alike. Further allowing them both to continue the politically-fueled debate without having to worry about counting the data cost. In addition, the advert looks to highlight that as well as working for both of these seemingly opposing personalities, it will work just as well for anyone and everyone else. The overall underlying message that the video (and Sprint) is looking to get across is that Unlimited Freedom is all about the customer – it is customer-first. According to the Sprint announcement post, this commercial is the starting point of the company’s new “Works for Me” campaign.

For those that missed the announcement from Sprint earlier this week, the carrier has now done away with its “Better Choice” plans and replaced them with one singular Unlimited Freedom plan, with the idea being to simplify costing and data allowances for Sprint’s customers. The cost of the plan largely comes down to how many lines you have active on the plan with the straight up one line option coming in at $50 per month. When you add an additional line to the plan (two lines), then the cost comes down to $40 per month, per line ($80 in total). Increasing the lines up to four lines will bring the cost of each line down to only $30 per month, by way of an overall $120 monthly plan charge. You can check out the new Works for Me commercial from Sprint in full below.