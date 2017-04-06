Sponsored Post: Ulefone Power 2 With 6050 mAh Battery $177.99

If you are in the market for a new, super affordable, and good performing smartphone, then one option which should be on your radar is the Ulefone Power 2. This is one of the latest smartphones from Ulefone and only very recently became available to buy. While there are a number of aspects to focus on, the biggest selling point on offer here is the price. As in spite of coming with some fairly impressive specs, the Ulefone Power 2 is available to buy at only $179.99. However, if you want to literally save a couple more dollars, then GearBest currently has the Ulefone Power 2 on sale for only $177.99 – with of course, free shipping.

While the price is the motivational selling point with the Ulefone Power 2, make no mistake, this phone does pack in the specs for the price. However, the most impressive feature on offer is the battery life as the Ulefone Power 2 lives up to its namesake by coming equipped with a 6,050 mAh battery. A capacity that is almost double what you will find on most of the current crop of flagship smartphones. Making this an ideal option not just for those looking for an affordable smartphone, but also those looking for a smartphone which can easily make it through an average day’s usage, if not two days.

If you are interested in knowing what else you will get for the money, then the Ulefone Power 2 is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display and employs the help of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, this is a device designed to be able to handle everything you throw at it, thanks to the inclusion of 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core SoC (clocking at 1.5 GHz). If cameras are more your thing, then the Ulefone Power 2 comes packing a 16-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features worth noting include a fingerprint sensor, the already-mentioned 6,050 mAh battery, fast charging support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. The Ulefone 2 is currently available in black, gold, and grey color options, and network compatibility is listed as 2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, 3G: WCDMA 900/2100 MHz, and 4G: FDD-LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600 MHz. Head through the link below to find out more.