Split Screen & Picture-In-Picture Are Coming To MIUI

Xiaomi will bring some rather interesting features to MIUI soon it seems. It seems like Xiaomi held a press conference in China recently, and during it, they mentioned that Sprint Screen and Picture-In-Picture features are coming to MIUI soon. They said that these two new features will be implemented in ‘next major update’ to MIUI, though we don’t know which update exactly. MIUI 8.2 is the latest available stable build of the company’s Android skin, and chances are that such functionality will be included on the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 6.

Now, some rumors suggested that the Xiaomi Mi 6 will ship with MIUI 8.3, so it is possible that we’ll see such features included in MIUI 8.3. That variant of MIUI will be based on Android Nougat, as is Android 8.2, actually. Now, these two features are kind of self-explanatory, the split screen feature has been available in a ton of other smartphones, not to mention that it is built into Android Nougat by default. Picture-In-Picture, on the other hand, is not something many smartphones have these days, and depending on how fast will developers allow their apps to take advantage of this feature, it could turn out to be quite useful. Now, we’ve included some still and animated images down below, and they’re showing you these features in action, so check that out if you’re interested. In addition to all that, it’s worth mentioning that both of those features will be able to function in both portrait and landscape mode, so you won’t have any problems no matter which orientation you prefer in specific usage scenarios.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will be announced on April 19, the company actually confirmed that yesterday. The Mi 6 will be the company’s flagship smartphone for 2017, and aside from running MIUI-powered Android Nougat out of the box, this device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835, and its larger sibling, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is also expected to land on April 19. These two features might not be only additions to MIUI, though, as Xiaomi is expected to introduce some interesting, new features along with the Xiaomi Mi 6.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5