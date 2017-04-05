Specs: Honor 8 Pro

Honor has introduced a global version of their flagship smartphone today, the Honor 8 Pro. For those of you who are not aware, this handset is almost identical to the Honor V9 which was introduced in China about two months ago, though the Honor 8 Pro comes with different 4G LTE bands. That being said, we’ve already covered the main announcement of this smartphone, and are here to take a closer look at its quite impressive spec sheet, read on.

The Honor 8 Pro is made out of metal, and its battery is not removable. Just like most smartphones these days, this handset features a fingerprint scanner, which is located on its back. Right above the fingerprint scanner lies an LED flash, and next to it you’ll notice Honor 8 Pro’s dual camera setup, which is one of the phone’s strong suits. The Honor 8 Pro sports two 12-megapixel snappers (f/2.2 aperture) on the back, and a laser autofocus is also included in this package. One 12-megapixel camera comes with a monochrome lens, while the other one sports an RGB lens on the inside, and the Honor 8 Pro’s cameras are capable of shooting 4K video up to 30fps. On the front side of the Honor V9, you’ll be able to find an 8-megapixel camera, while the phone sports a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440, 515PPI) LTPS display. The Honor 8 Pro also packs in 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card).

Honor has included a 4,000mAh non-removable battery inside of this smartphone, and that battery can last you 21 days on standby, and can be charged up from 0% to 100% in 1 hour and 50 minutes, says Honor. Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on this phablet, and on top of it, you’ll get Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the Honor 8 Pro, four of its cores are clocked at 2.4GHz, while the other four are running at 1.8GHz. The Kirin 960 SoC also fuels Huawei’s most powerful handsets to date, the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus, in case you didn’t know that. The Honor 8 Pro measures 157 x 77.5 x 6.97mm, while it weighs 184 grams. The phone comes in Navy Blue, Midnight Black and Platinum Gold color variants, and supports both TD-LTE (B38/B40) and FDD-LTE (B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20).