Speck Presidio Grip Case for LG G6 Review

The LG G6 has a glass back, which makes it a bit more slippery than some of the other smartphones on the market. And many people are going to want to slap a case on the back of their LG G6, luckily Speck Products has put out a great looking case, but also one that adds a fair amount of grip to the LG G6. The Speck Presidio Grip Case is one of their more popular lines of cases, and it’s now available for the LG G6. Speck Products offers this case in black, marine blue, graphite gray and robin egg blue. They are priced at around $44.95, that’s fairly expensive for a case in this day and age, so let’s find out if it’s worth the price.

Pretty much the biggest reason to buy a case for your smartphone is to add a bit of grip to it. Especially now where many smartphones are sporting glass backs. The Speck Presidio adds quite a bit of grip to the LG G6. It adds a bit of texture to the back, but also to the sides of the smartphone, making it easier to hold onto it. Of course, the other reason to buy a case for your new smartphone is to protect that new smartphone. Seeing as these smartphones are pretty expensive these days, it makes plenty of sense. The Presidio Grip Case does a good job of protecting the LG G6. It has a slight lip over the display, so that when you put the LG G6 face down on a table or another surface, it doesn’t get damaged. It also still has cut outs for all the ports, and the volume buttons are still easy to press.

When it comes to the fingerprint sensor, especially when it’s on the back of a smartphone, it can sometimes be a bit tricky to press, especially with a case on it. But the Speck Presidio Grip Case does not make it difficult to press and use the fingerprint sensor. We’ve been using the Presidio Grip Case on the LG G6 for a few days now, and absolutely love how it feels in the hand, and it doesn’t change how we use the phone at all. Whether that be in taking pictures, using the fingerprint sensor or anything else. Now it is important to mention that with the wide-angle camera on the LG G6, some cases may get in the way of the camera, but this one does not. Which is good to hear and see.

The Presidio Grip Case from Speck Products is a great case to pick up for the LG G6. Now it may not be the best looking case out there, but it does its job well, and that is to protect your LG G6. It has an impact absorbing frame, which means that when you drop the LG G6 it won’t damage the LG G6, and the case will take all of the damage. This is good because let’s face it, it’s much easier to replace a case than a smartphone, and much cheaper. It does all this while still remaining fairly slim, which is impressive in its own right.

Speck Products offers the Presidio Grip case on their website as well as at Amazon.com. Amazon has all four colors for about half the price, not to mention they offer free and fast shipping, and those that are Amazon Prime members will be able to get free two-day shipping on Speck’s cases. You can buy the Speck Presidio Grip Case from the links below, it’s definitely worth buying, especially if you’re worried about the grip of the LG G6.