Sony’s Xperia X Concept Build Gets Another Update

Sony’s Xperia X Concept program continues to roll forward with yet another update, this time bringing improvements to the device’s networking capabilities and audio. Announced last week via Sony’s in-touch forums by Sony Mobile representative Björn O, the update also includes several bug fixes. According to the accompanying release notes, the first fix is for an issue with Bluetooth for the device – more specifically for a bug where the Bluetooth software or drivers were causing problems during a device restart. There was also previously a graphical bug with the camera app shortcut, which has been fixed in the update. The final fix included in the update provides a solution to a problem with the readability of the devices battery percentage. When activated via the SystemUI Tuner menu, the percentage was previously displayed over the top of the battery icon itself. It has now been moved “outside the battery icon.” Moving past the bug fixes, Sony’s “main feature” with this update is the inclusion of newly mixed audio engine software pertaining to SONY Audio Effects Engine and Google MusicFX. More to the point, the MusicFX app, which acts as an on-device equalizer and bass booster, will now make use of SONY Audio Effects Engine instead of Android Audio Effects.

Those updates may feel secondary, however, if you happen to have the program installed and live in Germany, Norway, Denmark, or Sweden because the update to software version 38.3.1.A.0.91 also unlocks features exclusively to those regions. Vodafone, O2, and Telekom customers in Germany will have access to VoWifi after the update is installed. Telenor customers in Norway will be able to utilize the device’s VoLTE and VoWifi features with the update, as will users on 3’s network in Denmark and Sweden.

For the uninitiated, Sony’s Xperia X Concept is a rapid development platform used by the company to push and test new features for its Xperia X line of devices – in preparation for updates to its software in future devices and current devices. It can be downloaded via the Play Store linked below. This latest update was released to the “Experimental” track of that program, with the “stable” track slated to receive the features at an unspecified later date. Since it has already been rolled out, it should already be available for any eligible device on which the Sony Concept Downloader has been installed.

Google play