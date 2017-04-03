Sony Launches The Xperia XZs Smartphone In India For $770

Japanese consumer electronics giant, Sony, has launched the Xperia XZs smartphone in India at an event in New Delhi earlier today. The device was originally unveiled by the company at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona earlier this year alongside the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones. Sadly, though, there’s no official word on whether Sony will bring the other three devices to India as well. The Sony Xperia XZs has been priced at Rs. 49,990 ($770) in the country, and will be offered in three different colors – Ice Blue, Warm Silver and Black. The device will be up for sale from April 11th, and while Flipkart will be the exclusive online retailer, the handset will also be available at all Sony Center outlets nationwide, as well as some select third-party retailers. Customers pre-ordering the handset will also receive an SRS-XB10 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs. 4,990 ($77) for free.

Taking a quick look at the tech specs of the Sony Xperia XZs, the device features a 5.2-inch Full HD Triluminos display that’s protected by an unspecified version of Corning’s Gorilla Glass. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor that comes with a 64-bit quad-core CPU and the Adreno 530 GPU. The device also packs 4GB of RAM and is offered in 32GB and 64GB storage options. Thankfully, Sony has chosen to launch the 64GB model in India, and what’s more, the phone also has a microSD slot that can support cards of up to 256GB in capacity. The device also has IP65/68 ratings that signify dust and water resistance.

Imaging options on the Sony Xperia XZs include a 19-megapixel camera on the rear and a 13-megapixel camera on the front, while connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS with GLONASS and USB Type-C. The device also includes a fingerprint scanner and an NFC chip that should make it compatible with mobile payment systems like Android Pay. Other sensors on the handset include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a gyroscope, a magnetometer (e-compass) and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with a 2,900mAh battery and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.