Sony Confirms Xperia XZs US Availability, April 5 For $699

Earlier today, the Sony Xperia XZs was spotted as available to pre-order on Amazon and following that initial spotting Sony has now officially confirmed US availability for the Xperia XZs. As a result, the Sony Xperia XZs will become available to buy in the US starting from April 5. This is being sold as an unlocked model with a $699 suggested retail price and therefore, will be available to buy through a number of retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

The Sony Xperia XZs was one of the smartphones announced by Sony during MWC 2017, along with the Xperia Z Premium, the Sony Xperia XA1 and the Xperia XA1 Ultra. Although for those looking for a higher-tiered Sony device, the Sony Xperia XZs and Xperia Z Premium are the ones to pay closer attention to – as the Xperia XA1 and the Xperia XA1 Ultra are more designed with the mid-range price and spec markets in mind. It is also worth noting that it is not just the US that it seeing its Xperia XZs switched on soon, as the company also today announced the arrival of the Xperia XZs In India. Although the smartphone will not be available to buy in India until April 11, just under a week after it will become generally available to buy in the US.

In terms of the specs, the Sony Xperia XZs is a smartphone that comes with a 5.2-inch TRILUMINOUS display and employs the help of an FHD resolution. Inside, the Xperia XZs comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC. As is usually the case with Sony smartphones, camera are one of the main selling points and the Xperia XZs is no exception. Potential buyers can expect to find a 19-megapixel rear camera coupled with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features on offer, include microSD card storage (up to 256GB), dual-SIM support, NFC, USB Type-C connectivity, and more. This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 2,900 mAh battery (with Qnovo Adaptive Charging support) and one which comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. The Sony Xperia XZs is set to become available in three colors, consisting of Black, Ice Blue, and Warm Silver, and all three are now available to pre-order from Amazon through the links below.