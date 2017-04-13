Snapdragon 835-Powered Xiaomi Mi 6 Pays A Visit To Geekbench

Xiaomi had announced a couple of days ago that their Mi 6 flagship will land on April 19, and the device has just surfaced on Geekbench. If you take a look at the image down below, you’ll get to see the listing of Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. As you can see, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be quite a compelling smartphone in terms of specs, it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, as more or less every rumor reported lately, and it will also pack in 6GB of RAM, at least according to Geekbench.

Now, do keep in mind that a 4GB RAM variant of the Xiaomi Mi 6 will probably become available as well. In addition to that, Geekbench reports that the Mi 6 will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and the listing also revealed the Xiaomi Mi 6’s score on Geekbench. The phone managed to hit 2,006 points in the single-core, and 6,438 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. All in all, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be quite a beast of a phone in terms of specs and performance it seems, even though benchmarks don’t really represent an actual performance of a device. In any case, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will be made out of metal and glass if rumors are to be believed, and the company actually released the first teaser for their upcoming flagship earlier today. According to Xiaomi’s video teaser, the Mi 6 will sport a dual camera setup on the back, as many rumors and leaks have been reporting thus far.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 will launch in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants it seems, and it will sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, just like its predecessor. Having that in mind, Xiaomi might opt to release the ‘Plus’ variant of their flagship as well, a phone that will sport a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD display. Both the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus will sport a home button below the display, it seems, and that home key will double as a fingerprint scanner. In any case, you can expect to see some new leaked material before the phone launches, so stay tuned.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 5