Silver-Colored Nokia 6 Now Available For Pre-Order In China

A silver variant of the Nokia 6 just got listed in China. Jingdong Mall, better known as JD.com, is one of the largest retailers in the world, and the company has listed a silver variant of the Nokia 6 for pre-order. As most of you probably already know, Nokia introduced several color variants of the Nokia 6, though only for the 3GB RAM model of the device, the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6 was introduced in black color only. Well, that black model of the Nokia 6 has been available for purchase for a while now, and a silver variant of the 64GB Nokia 6 model is finally here. This silver variant will go on sale on April 11, and if you’d like to get one ahead of time, you can pre-order it from JD.com, if you live in China that is, of course.

JD.com has two variants of the silver Nokia 6 available for pre-order, the more affordable variant comes with 32GB of internal storage, while the more expensive model ships with 64GB of native storage. These two handsets are priced at 1,499 Yuan ($217) and 1,699 Yuan ($246), respectively. Now, as far as specs are concerned, this smartphone is identical to the black model of the Nokia 6, its color is the only difference. It’s also worth noting that a 32GB storage variant of the Nokia 6 comes without NFC, while the 64GB storage model has it, which is interesting. That means that the phone is made out of metal, and is quite sturdy at that, it passed some torture tests with flying colors earlier this year. Having that in mind, the front side of this phone is still black, but its back panel is silver-colored, as you can see in the provided images.

The Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD display, 3GB / 4GB of RAM and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 430 64-bit octa-core processor, along with the Adreno 505 GPU. A 16-megapixel snapper can be found on the back of the Nokia 6, while the company implemented an 8-megapixel shooter on the front side of the device. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box here, and there are two SIM card slots included in this smartphone. The Nokia 6 sports a fingerprint scanner below the display, and that button also services as the phone’s home key. The Nokia 6 measures 154 x 75.8 x 7.9mm, while it weighs 169 grams, just in case you were wondering.