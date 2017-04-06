The SHOWTIME Android App Now Supports Offline Viewing

The SHOWTIME Android app now supports offline viewing for users who subscribe to the service. With this new capability enabled in the app, subscribers of the SHOWTIME and the Showtime Anytime apps can download content whether it be their favorite series from the network or any number of movies in the network’s library. The SHOWTIME app is the standalone streaming service option while the Showtime Anytime app is for those who already subscribe to SHOWTIME through their cable provider, similar to HBO NOW and HBO GO. The feature has gone live as of today so new and existing users should already have access to it after updating or installing either application.

The offline viewing option isn’t limited to any content, meaning that subscribers of the SHOWTIME services can download any series or movie content that’s available to view while connected to the internet for streaming. This means hit shows like Dexter, Weeds, Homeland, and Shameless, as well as the numerous amounts of movies that are available are all fair game. When viewing content within the app there will be a new download button that is present just under the banner image of an episode so the feature is simple to get to and shouldn’t be missed by users.

Upon tapping on the download button users will be asked to select the quality of the video. One thing to note though is that users of the app on smartphones will have different quality options than those on tablets, as downloading content via the smartphone app will only allow users to download video in 540p or 720p quality, whereas those on tablets will have both of those options as well as a 1080p option. That being said, for users who have both a smartphone and a tablet, using the tablet for watching content offline is the best option as you get the highest quality video possible that the app offers. Once everything is downloaded getting back to the content later on when users are actually ready to watch something is pretty simple as there is a dedicated download list which has all of the content you have stored on the device. In addition to Android smartphones and tablets the new download option is also available to those who use the service on Amazon’s line of Fire tablets.